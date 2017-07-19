Jeff Co. Executive Won’t Run for Re-election

July 19, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: County Executive Ken Waller, election, Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. (KMOX) – The Jefferson County executive has announced he’s not running for re-election next year.

Ken Waller released a statement yesterday thanking God, his wife and the people in the county for their support. Waller says he came into office with a set of goals.

“I’ve achieved all of those items except for one that I’m going to try to be working on next year which is potentially a new courthouse slash jail and some additional funding for the sheriff’s department,” he says.

He did not give a specific reason, but KMOX News asked if the recall petition had any bearing on his decision.

“This decision I thought about a year ago before any of this stuff happened, so actually on the flip side it probably made it harder to make the decision,” he says.

He says the decision came after prayer and consultation with family.

