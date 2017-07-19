Jennings School District Brings in New Families

JENNINGS, MO. (KMOX) – Word that the Jennings school district has a 97 percent high school graduation rate and 100 percent placement into college or career is the type of news that is leading families to choose the district.

“We’ve seen an influx of new home development and we have had new families move into the district and apply for the distrcit even if they don’t live here,” says superintendent Dr. Art McCoy.

Another attractive factor is that Jennings High School students can get up to 60 college credits at no extra cost to parents. 60 percent of the Jennings graduates are going to college, others have jobs that they’ve been on since interning in high school. Dr. McCoy says creating a career culture and working with business partners has led students to graduate as pharmacy techs even getting their forklift certification.

