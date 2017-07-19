Officials Raise Concerns About Heat at St. Louis Jail

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) – A Democratic state lawmaker from St. Louis is raising concerns about conditions at a city jail, especially during the extremely hot weather.

State Rep. Joshua Peters on Wednesday sent a letter asking Missouri Speaker of the House Todd Richardson to create a commission to examine conditions at the St. Louis Workhouse. He also is seeking an investigation through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Peters says inmates are begging for relief from the heat in the jail that lacks air-conditioning, especially during a week with triple-digit high temperatures. He also cites other health and sanitary concerns.

Mayor Lyda Krewson says City Hall is aware that inmates in the city’s medium security prison are suffering in this extreme heat. Krewson pledges they’re taking steps to keep the workhouse inmates from overheating.

She says they are moving all of the people from the second floor to the first floor.

City Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass says he is developing a heat safety plan. The cafeteria and other common areas are serving as cooling stations, and he says 24-hour medical help is available.

Prisoners are also being circulated through air-conditioned pods that were built after the old section of the jail.

Krewson calls it an unfortunate fact that many prisons built before the mid-1980’s, both locally and across the state, lack air conditioning.

