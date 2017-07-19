Local Race Team Gets 6th in NASCAR Truck Event

ROSSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Matt Crafton won the Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on Wednesday night for his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory in more than a year.

The two-time series champion passed Stewart Friesen with 17 laps to go and won by 1.96 seconds in his No. 88 Toyota. Crafton won for the first time since May 2016 at Charlotte.

Friesen, a Canadian with dirt-track experience, started from the pole and led a race-high 93 laps. He finished a career-best second in a Chevy.

Chase Briscoe was third in a Ford, Grant Enfinger fourth in a Toyota and John Hunter Nemechek fifth in a Chevy. It was a sixth-place finish for St. Louis based MB Motorsports and driver Bobby Pierce in the #63 car.

Checked has fallen! @BobbyPierce32 finishes P6, @WindomChris P19! Thanks to all who played @mayhewtools Trivia tonight! Congrats to winners! — MB Motorsports (@MBMotorsports) July 20, 2017

Series points leader Johnny Sauter was involved in an early wreck and finished 23rd. He has a seven-point lead over Christopher Bell.

Crafton’s previous best finish at Eldora was eighth in the first race in 2013. He has 14 career series victories.

