New Life for Webster Groves Property

WEBSTER GROVES, MO. (KMOX) – A $30 expenditure will mean a new lease on life for an empty piece of property in Webster Groves.
During their meeting Tuesday night the City Council took final action on a bill concerning a fraction-of-an-acre lot at 619 Holland Avenue.
Mayor Gerry Welch says the city already owns an adjacent piece of land just north of there.
“By putting the both of them together we will be able to do something that is worthwhile on those two empty pieces of ground,” she says.
She says with an annual budget of $23 million dollars, they won’t have to scrounge for the $30 needed to cover a recording fee from a St. Louis County surplus property tax sale.