Taxpayer Approved Park Projects Underway in St. Charles.

July 19, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: approved, Parks, prjects, St. Charles, taxes

ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOX) – St. Charles voters last year voted to raise their taxes to pay for park and sewer improvements, and that work is about to start.

Mayor Sally Faith says new playgrounds are being installed in five parks and new LED lighting is being installed system wide.

“The parks took their funds up front, and they’re doing everything to be ready for next spring and have it all done,” she says.

The city could spend up to $2.4 million on these projects. Some parks will close at the end of the month to get started. Money is also available in the parks and recreation portion of the tax for municipal pool work and sewer projects.

