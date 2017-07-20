2 Metro East Children Killed, Mother and Son Injured in Indiana Car Crash

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOX) – A Metro East community is responding to the loss of two young children killed in an Indiana car crash.
An online fundraiser has been launched for survivors – mother Christina Bereda, 33, and son Jordan Bereda, 3.
Indiana State Police say the van the mother was driving from Ohio was struck from behind by a semitrailer after she’d slowed down in a construction zone.
The crash killed 1-year-old Finley Bereda, and 5-year-old Brennen Bereda.
Christina Bereda and the 3-year-old were being treated at hospitals following the crash on Interstate 70, about 60 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the family had just moved to O’Fallon. Christina Bereda is a doctor at Express Medical Care in Fairview Heights, and her husband works at Scott Air Force Base, the paper reports.
A crowdfunding page started for the Beredas by a friend of the family has raised over $42,000 toward a goal of $60,000.