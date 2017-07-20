2 Metro East Children Killed, Mother and Son Injured in Indiana Car Crash

July 20, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Bereda, Crowdfunding, Fatal accident, Indiana State Police, O'Fallon Illinois
The Bereda Family (youcaring.com)

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOX) – A Metro East community is responding to the loss of two young children killed in an Indiana car crash.

An online fundraiser has been launched for survivors – mother Christina Bereda, 33, and son Jordan Bereda, 3.

Indiana State Police say the van the mother was driving from Ohio was struck from behind by a semitrailer after she’d slowed down in a construction zone.

The crash killed 1-year-old Finley Bereda, and 5-year-old Brennen Bereda.

Christina Bereda and the 3-year-old were being treated at hospitals following the crash on Interstate 70, about 60 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the family had just moved to O’Fallon. Christina Bereda is a doctor at Express Medical Care in Fairview Heights, and her husband works at Scott Air Force Base, the paper reports.

A crowdfunding page started for the Beredas by a friend of the family has raised over $42,000 toward a goal of $60,000.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen