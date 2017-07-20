Airborne Abestos Not Detected Near Clemons Mansion

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Additional air monitoring stations have been set up around the Clemens House in North Saint Louis following a fire.
Related Story: EPA Finds Asbestos in Debris Near Historic Mansion
Mayor Krewson’s spokesman reports in a release, the air monitoring devices set up around the site did not detect airborne asbestos Thursday.
The additional monitors put into place will determine the next steps.
The EPA is still warning people to avoid touching, picking up or moving any debris from the fire. Also residents should avoid tracking dust and debris into their homes.