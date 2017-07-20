Bodies of 2 Missing Jefferson City Teenagers Found in River

July 20, 2017 7:08 PM
Filed Under: Bodies, dead, found, Jefferson City, Missouri, Moreau River, river, teenagers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities have found the bodies of two Jefferson City teenagers in the Moreau River.

Jefferson City police said the bodies of 18-year-old Jacob Foster and 17-year-old Dantonio McClain were found Thursday.

They were reported missing Wednesday after some of their belongings and a car believed to have been driven by one of the teens was found at the Algoa Road bridge, just upstream from the Missouri River.

Authorities say an investigation into the cause of the teenagers’ deaths is continuing.

An earlier news release said police and family members believe the teens may have jumped into the river.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen