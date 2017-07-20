Driver in Missouri Saks Smash-and-Grab Sentenced to 2 Years

Associated Press July 20, 2017 6:52 PM
Filed Under: driver, Federal prison, Mario Washington, retail, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sentenced, smash and grab, St. Louis, store

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A Chicago man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for his role in a smash-and-grab crime at a suburban St. Louis Saks Fifth Avenue store.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Mario Washington was sentenced Thursday as part of a plea agreement. He was the getaway driver in November when 12 people entered the department store at Plaza Frontenac and stole expensive handbags.

The suspects drove into Illinois. About 60 miles from Frontenac, police used spike strips to stop a Dodge Journey. The eight passengers were captured. Sixteen of the 30 stolen handbags were found in the SUV. A silver Nissan got away.

Authorities believe the same people were responsible for crimes in other cities.

Washington and other defendants must pay $159,000 in restitution.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen