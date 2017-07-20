Gov. Rauner Pushes to Amend School Funding Bill

July 20, 2017 9:59 AM
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois governor Bruce Rauner is asking, “Where’s the school-funding bill?”

The Republican chief executive is making a media tour, asking residents to put pressure on the Democrat-led state legislature to send him Senate Bill One.

Rauner told KMOX’s Hancock and Kelley that he plans an amendatory veto, to stop a bailout of Chicago-area teacher pensions.

“Schools in Belleville and Cahokia and East St. Louis and Granite City would be devastated and send hundredds of millions of dollars to Chicago instead of into local school,” he says.

Rauner said he’s been waiting six weeks for Senate Bill One to come to his desk for consideration.

