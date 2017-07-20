Granite City Steel Workers Rally for Jobs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Granite City steelworkers plan to rally today.
While they’re marching today, this is not a new issue. KMOX News talked with Congressman John Shimkus about it in 2015.
“Why can’t we get a more timely response on people who are in essence breaking the agreement and dumping whatever product it is, in this case it might be Chinese steel,” he says.
Congressman Mike Bost told us when this happened in 2015 that steel work would not be completely halted.
“They’re going to idle it, but they are not abandoning it and they’re plan is to bring these jobs back as soon as production can,” he said.
The Trump administration is pursuing a trade case that could curtail the amount of Chinese steel that could be imported. Today’s Granite City rally starts at 4:30 p.m.