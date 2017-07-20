UPDATE: OJ Simpson Paroled, He Will Be Released in October

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) updated at 1:55 p.m.– The Nevada Parole Board has granted OJ Simpson his freedom, reports CBS evening news. The NFL Hall of Famer will be released from prison this October after serving nine years.
Simpson received a 33-year sentence in 2008 for an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old is asking Nevada parole officials to release him in October, when he will have served the minimum nine years.
A Nevada parole board is heading into deliberations on whether to grant O.J. Simpson release from prison.
The four commissioners who questioned Simpson by videoconference walked out of the room after hearing testimony from Simpson, his daughter and the victim in the armed robbery that put Simpson in prison for nearly nine years.
Connie Bisbee, chairwoman of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, said it would take about 30 minutes to make a decision. It has to be unanimous.
Two other commissioners monitored the hearing and will weigh in if the other four don’t reach a unanimous decision.
One of the sports memorabilia dealers in the robbery that put O.J. Simpson in prison has told a Nevada parole board that the former sports star apologized to him and he accepted it.
Bruce Fromong says he and Simpson have been friends for almost 27 years and that Simpson is not a threat. He says Simpson’s nearly nine years behind bars is “way too long” and that it’s time for him to go home to his family and friends.
He said Simpson is a good man and made a mistake. Turning to Simpson, Fromong said that if Simpson was released: “Juice I’ll be here tomorrow for you.”
Simpson has told a Nevada parole board that he is sorry “that things turned out the way they did” and had no intent to commit a crime.
Simpson also says he will be “no problem” and would like to get back to family and friends. He says no one has represented his prison better than himself.
He says he would like to get back to his family and friends.
Simpson made headlines on the football field but the Heisman-winner became infamous after he was implicated in his ex-wife’s murder in 1994. He was acquitted of all charges after a highly publicized trial.
More than 20 years later, Simpson will once again draw the spotlight as his appearance before the Nevada Parole Board will be broadcast live by every major outlet.
