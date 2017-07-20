Sen. McCaskill Reacts to Trump Healthcare Struggle

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Senator Claire McCaskill is brushing aside a comment made by President Trump that lawmakers should forego their summer break until health care reform can be achieved.

The Missouri Democrat says she’d like for Mister Trump to read a saying from a famous Missourian she keeps on her desk.

“A leader is someone who takes responsibility, and President rump is the leader, and Harry Truman would probably try to not so gently explain to him about the principle of ‘the buck stops here,” she says.

McCaskill says she gets why some Republican senators are reluctant to vote on Trump-backed proposals, because they don’t have widespread support from their constituents.

She says in her office, the calls are 98 percent against health care reform proposals currently on the table.

“I think we could make a deal with him. I don’t think he should go play golf until then either,” she says.

