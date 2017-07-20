Services to be Held for Fallen Firefighter

July 20, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: donation, firefighter, funeral, John Kemper, memorial, service

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A fallen St. Louis firefighter will be laid to rest on Friday.

Captain John Kemper died July 12th after being injured on the job July 5th.

Visitation is Thursday from 3 until 8 p.m. at the main auditorium of the Harris-Stowe State University administration building. A uniformed member walk-through is planned at seven tonight.

The funeral is at eleven Friday morning at the same location.

Memorials in the name of Captain Kemper may be made to Backstoppers or the Midwest Children’s Burn Camp.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen