Services to be Held for Fallen Firefighter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A fallen St. Louis firefighter will be laid to rest on Friday.
Captain John Kemper died July 12th after being injured on the job July 5th.
Visitation is Thursday from 3 until 8 p.m. at the main auditorium of the Harris-Stowe State University administration building. A uniformed member walk-through is planned at seven tonight.
The funeral is at eleven Friday morning at the same location.
Memorials in the name of Captain Kemper may be made to Backstoppers or the Midwest Children’s Burn Camp.