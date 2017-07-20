Six Flags Taking Heat Precautions; But Watch Out For Heat Illnesses

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Six Flags is taking extra precautions to keep its guests cool.

Spokeswoman Elizabeth Gotway says the triple digit temperatures aren’t keeping people away. She says people don’t necessarily change their plans because of the heat, but plan to come to the park because of the water park.

She adds they’re offering additional ways to help starting in Hurricane Harbor – such as their ”dive-in movie” Thursday night.

“Guests who have been planning their visit for maybe several weeks or a month and this is just the day their coming…sometimes they aren’t necessarily prepared for it,” Gotway says.

Guests can take a turn in a dunk tank for a donation to Cool Down St. Louis – the charity helping seniors, the disabled and low income families with utility assistance.

Free water activities in the cool zone will also be available.

It’s no secret. The high heat and humidity can make people sick.

SSM Saint Louis University Hospital Nursing Director Helen Sandkuhl says even the healthiest persons can develop signs of heat exhaustion – clammy skin, leg cramps, a mild fever if dehydrated and exposed to the sun for too long.

“If you’ve been working outside and you start getting an increase in your heart rate, if you start getting a headache, if you start feeling a little dizzy – then those are signs that you need to get out of the heat,” Sandkuhl says.

Sandkuhl says not only to take precautions to keep cool and hydrated, but also to not leave puppies or kids in a vehicle while making a quick run into a store.

