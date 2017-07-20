Blues Sign Colton Parayko to 5-Year, $27.5 Million Contract

ST. LOUIS (BLUES) – The St. Louis Blues and defenseman Colton Parayko have agreed to a 5-year contract.

St. Louis has signed the 24-year-old to a $27.5 million deal. Parayko, 24, has appeared in two seasons with the Blues since being drafted by the club in the third round (86th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

He was a restricted free agent, meaning the Blues could match any offer that was made to him. St. Louis accepted Parayko’s decision to file for arbitration, which meant no other team could sign him, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“We are pleased to have Colton as part of our group for the next five seasons,” said Armstrong. “He has made tremendous progress over the last two years and possesses all the tools to be a very good NHL defenseman.”

Parayko has scored 13 goals, and recorded 55 assists in 160 career games. In 2016-17, the 6’6, 225-pound defenseman played in 81 regular season games, posting a career-high 35 points, including four goals and 31 assists. Parayko also dressed in 11 postseason games, ranking second among Blues defensemen with five points (two goals, three assists) and second among all Blues skaters with a +6 rating.

In his rookie season, in 2015-16, he finished eighth in the voting for the Calder Trophy.

He also helped Team Canada to a silver medal at this year’s World Hockey Championship, where he had three goals and seven points in six games. Before the 2016-17 season he was a member of Team North America in the 2016 World Cup.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook