St. Louis Man Rescues a Trapped Owl, Watches It Soar Away

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In a Facebook video that has been shared more than 322,000 times, St. Louis resident Will Brown and others rescued an owl that was trapped in a fence.

Brown, who’s Facebook account says he lives in Creve Coeur, is a graduate of Ritenor High School and studied at Ranken Technical College, posted the video last week of the caring rescue.

He tells KMOX he was at work, installing a water main line at the soccer fields near Meramec Bottom Road and Highway 55. Then then the owner of the fields came over and asked Brown if he had a knife, becuase the man had found an owl trapped in a rope fence.

*warning, the videos do contain some graphic language:



After cutting the bird free from the orange, rope fence it’s left wing was still tightly wrapped in rope. Brown held the owl, and put a safety vest over it’s head (experts say that most birds will become calmer when they can’t see you), while his partners used box cutters to free it from the last bit of rope.

Brown then set the owl down on its feet, stepped back to watch it fly away.

The incredible part was how calm the bird stayed the entire time, never making a peep while its rescuers worked to free it.

Brown says the entire rescue took about 15 minutes for them to cut it free and release it.

