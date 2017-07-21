Activists Protest at St. Louis Medium Security Jail

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Activists gather at St. Louis’ medium security jail Friday night to protest what they say are deplorable conditions.

Related Story: Officials Raise Concerns About Heat in St. Louis Jail

Organizer Johnny Lawless says it’s not just about how hot it is – although that’s a big factor given the national attention the workhouse received on social media this week.

“It’s also just about the workhouse itself,” Lawless says. “I mean it’s a really decrepit…sort of comes off almost like a debtors jail – where people often sit for months and months, if not years, awaiting trial because they can’t afford to get themselves bailed out.”

St. Louis State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed calls for an audit of the St. Louis Correction Division in a letter sent to Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

She spoke to Greitens Friday to let him know she was sending the letter.

“I’m also calling on him to come and do a walk through, a tour, so that he can see first-hand the conditions within the workhouse,” Nasheed says.

Nasheed says the problems at the workhouse are ongoing. She adds it’s a potential health and safety risk to staff and inmates.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook