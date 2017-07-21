First West Nile Case of the Summer Confirmed in Illinois

WILL COUNTY, ILL. (KMOX) – The first human case of West Nile Virus is being confirmed in Illinois.
The patient is a Will County resident in his 60’s who became ill in late June. While most infected only experience mild symptoms, if any, the virus can be dangerous for those over 50 or with weakened immune systems.
“Last year in Illinoise there were over 150 cases of West Nile and that includes five deaths. West Nile virus is a risk. It is something that is transmitted by mosquitos, but it’s importantly something that anyone who’s concerned about can protect themselves against,” says Illinois Department of Public Health Director, Dr. Nirav Shah.
He says those precautions include wearing insect repellent and dumping out any standing water around your home.