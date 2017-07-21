Guns N’ Roses Fans – What to Know Before the Show

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/News release) – The long-awaited return of Guns N’ Roses to St. Louis is less than a week away, as the legendary rock band brings its ‘Not In This Lifetime Tour’ to The Dome at America’s Center.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for the general public and the opening act, the Deftones, are scheduled to take the stage at 6:25 p.m.

Explore St. Louis released the following concert information and tips for those attending the show, or who will be in the area that day:

Parking/Traffic

There will be significant demand for parking in downtown garages and surface lots, and patrons should expect heavy vehicular traffic both prior to and at the conclusion of the show. Concertgoers are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Street Closures, Passenger Drop-Off

Road closures will begin at noon Thursday, July 27 through 7 a.m. Friday, July 28 in the following locations:

Cole Street between 7th and Broadway

6th Street between Carr Street and Cole Street

Carr Street from 6th Street to 7th Street

Another road closure will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 27 through 2 a.m. Friday, July 28 at Convention Plaza between 7th and Broadway



Passenger drop-off and pick-up will be permitted on the west lane of Broadway with vehicle standing or parking prohibited.

Prohibited Items

The following items are prohibited: Large bags, weapons, food not dispensed by Dome concessionaire, glass containers (of any kind), beverages, alcoholic beverages, chains (of any kind), bottles, cans, coolers, containers, thermoses, recording equipment, sound or video, professional nor semi-professional cameras (still or digital), strollers, glitter or confetti, peanuts in the shell projectiles (i.e. frisbees, footballs, beach balls), poles or sticks (of any kind), laser pens nor laser pointers, go pro cameras, iPads or tablets, selfie sticks, laptop computers, animals or pets (not including service animals), artificial noisemakers (i.e. cowbells or air horns), illegal drugs or substances, fireworks, candles, flares, balloons, firearms, knives, missiles and weapons of any kind, mace and pepper gas. Any item that could obstruct a guest’s view of the event or any other item(s) deemed to be offensive or of risk is prohibited. No posters, banners, signs of any kind are allowed.

General Tips

Report a problem immediately. If you need assistance, please contact a uniformed Dome staff member or police officer.

For your safety, standing on the seats or blocking aisles is prohibited. The aisles must remain clear to allow for unobstructed passage by others.

Bring essentials including emergency phone numbers and a list of any medical information.

Use the buddy system. Stay with your friends when moving throughout the Dome.

Pick a place to meet up. Please identify a place inside and outside of the Dome to meet up in the

event you become separated from your group.

Floor Seating Access

All floor seat ticketholders must get a wristband before they can access the Dome floor. Wristbands will be distributed at Gates A and B, and all floor seat holders are encourage to enter The Dome at those gates.

Tickets are available online at http://www.ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. In addition, exclusive Guns N’ Roses VIP packages are still available. Additionally, tickets can be purchased at The Dome Box Office Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.