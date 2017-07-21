Illinois Unemployment Sees Slight Increase

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois’ unemployment rate increased slightly last month.
The June jobless rate came in at 4.7 percent, up from 4.6 percent in May. Illinois Department of Employment Security spokesman Bob Gough says 8600 jobs were added last month.
“The monthly payroll gain kept over-the-year job growth well below the national average in the first half of 2017. Payroll growth is improved over 2016, but it’s still growing at half the pace of 2015,” he says.
The bureau of labor statistics estimates the number of unemployed people in the Illinois workforce increased by 1.2 percent last month. The national unemployment rate for June was 4.4 percent.