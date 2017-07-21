Man Dead in Officer Involved Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A man is dead after getting into a struggle with a St. Louis Police officer in north city.
Interim Chief Lawrence O’Toole says officers spotted a Nissan Murano that was stolen out of North County Tuesday and was involved in an assault on a North County cooperative officer Wednesday.
…fled on foot.
O’Toole says one officer was knocked to the ground after he attempted to tase the suspect twice. It didn’t work – he pointed his weapon at the officer, and the officer fired several shots. The weapon was recovered, the other suspect is still at large. The officer is on paid administrative leave.