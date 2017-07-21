Missouri Inmate Dies After Being Placed in Restraint Chair

Associated Press July 21, 2017 6:44 PM
Filed Under: death, inmate, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Missouri inmate after he was placed in a restraint chair.

Jackson County said in a news release that the 35-year-old man was brought to the jail in Kansas City on a parole violation around 11 p.m. Thursday. The release says the inmate was evaluated by a nurse and placed in the restraint chair because of his “combative behavior” and to “prevent him from harming himself” or others. The release says national accreditation standards allow for the use of such a chair.

The release says health and corrections staff checked him repeatedly during the 2.5 hours he was in the facility. The release says emergency staff was called after the man suffered a “health emergency.” He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

