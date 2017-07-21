MoDOT to Close All Lanes WB I-44 Downtown This Weekend

July 21, 2017 9:47 PM
Filed Under: closure, highway, lanes, MoDOT, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Once again this weekend MoDOT has closed all lanes of westbound I-44 in downtown St. Louis.

The section is from the Musial Veterans Bridge through the depressed section to the Interstate 44-55 split. The exit ramps off the Poplar Street Bridge to I-44 and 55 are also closed.

The eastbound I-70 Express Lanes are also closed this weekend. All lanes and ramps are scheduled to be re-opened by 5 a.m. Monday.

A Metro East interstate closure is scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says the planned closure of westbound I-55/70 at Route 203 through the 55/70/64 split has been cancelled due to weather.

The forecast high for St. Louis on Saturday is 105.

