MoDOT to Close All Lanes WB I-44 Downtown This Weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Once again this weekend MoDOT has closed all lanes of westbound I-44 in downtown St. Louis.
The section is from the Musial Veterans Bridge through the depressed section to the Interstate 44-55 split. The exit ramps off the Poplar Street Bridge to I-44 and 55 are also closed.
The eastbound I-70 Express Lanes are also closed this weekend. All lanes and ramps are scheduled to be re-opened by 5 a.m. Monday.
A Metro East interstate closure is scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says the planned closure of westbound I-55/70 at Route 203 through the 55/70/64 split has been cancelled due to weather.
The forecast high for St. Louis on Saturday is 105.