Parking Study Approved for MidAmerica Airport

ST. CLAIR, ILL. (KMOX) – The St. Clair County Public Building Commission approved $23,000 Thursday for a study on parking conditions at the metro east airport.
The current parking lot has 1,281 spaces that are almost always over 80 percent full. Paying for parking is something the airport has thought of. The commission requested proposals for paid parking systems in April. The Belleville News Democrat reports, a memo to the commission shows a $3 daily charge could bring in nearly $800,000 a year.