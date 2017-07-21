St. Patrick’s Center Closes Due to Water Issues

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Efforts continue to repair the water main break that is impacting parts of downtown St. Louis and the Soulard neighborhood. It has forced the St. Patrick Center to close and find places to get the homeless out of the dangerous heat.
Another water main break, this one in Florissant, has Dunn road closed between Waterford and Washington and has closed. The westbound 270 exit ramp onto Washington Elizabeth is also closed.
The water that should be running through the St. Patrick center is in the southbound lanes of Tucker, and it’s curb deep. Spokeswoman Kelly Peach says they are working with the city of St. Louis and Catholic Charities to find places for their clients to stay cool today.
“It looks like we’re going to be able to move over 100 people, and so far that’s seeming to fit with who’s showing up here,” she says.
If you’d like to help they’re accepting bottled water and sandwich donations at the back dock until 11:30 this morning.