Tan-Tar-A Margaritaville Renovations Begin this Fall

July 21, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Margaritaville, renovations, resort, restaurant, Tan-Tar-A

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Many St. Louisans who head to the Lake of the Ozarks on the weekends want to know how long renovations of Tan-Tar-A will take now that’s it been sold.

Tan-Tar-A general manager Fred Dehner says the work will begin this fall and could take 18 to 24 months.

“The name is going to be basically a combination of the two. It will have the Tan-Tar-A name in it, as it currently does. It will be named Tan-Tar-A: A Margaritaville Resort,” he says.

Denher says all 500 rooms will be renovated, the resorts main restaurant, Black Bear Lodge will become Margaritaville restaurant, and a new restaurant will be built on the point called Landshark Bar and Grill.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen