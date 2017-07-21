Tan-Tar-A Margaritaville Renovations Begin this Fall

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Many St. Louisans who head to the Lake of the Ozarks on the weekends want to know how long renovations of Tan-Tar-A will take now that’s it been sold.
Tan-Tar-A general manager Fred Dehner says the work will begin this fall and could take 18 to 24 months.
“The name is going to be basically a combination of the two. It will have the Tan-Tar-A name in it, as it currently does. It will be named Tan-Tar-A: A Margaritaville Resort,” he says.
Denher says all 500 rooms will be renovated, the resorts main restaurant, Black Bear Lodge will become Margaritaville restaurant, and a new restaurant will be built on the point called Landshark Bar and Grill.