Top STL Officers’ Assoc. Official: Union Will Not Back Sales Tax Increase

July 21, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Jeff Roorda, Mayor Krewson, police officer raises, sales tax increase, St. Louis police, St. Louis Police Officers Association

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A top St. Louis Police Officers Association official says as it stands now, the union will oppose the sales tax increase on the November ballot aimed at giving its members raises.

Business Manager Jeff Roorda says they can’t support the measure until Mayor Lyda Krewson guarantees officers will get what they’re being promised.

“She put $6,000 across the board on the table. Frankly … that’s not nearly enough – you’re still going to lose a lot of police officers – but at least the conversation starts, and it becomes a more difficult process for us.”

Related story – ‘Bloodbath:’ Survey Predicts Mass STL City Police Exodus

Roorda also tells KMOX’s Hancock and Kelley the mayor’s office is overestimating the required pension contribution, calling it a “pretend number.”

“I thought there’d be some guys who would be a little weak-kneed about this, but universally, from everyone we’re hearing from, it’s like, we’re not doing a handshake deal, we’re not going to take a ‘maybe.'”

The nearly $20 million that would be raised by the tax is slated to be split between police and fire department raises, pension contributions and the circuit attorney’s office.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen