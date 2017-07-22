City to Install Portable A/C’s at Workhouse

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) The city of St Louis is putting portable air conditioning units into the City Workhouse on Hall Street.
A press release from the Mayor’s office Saturday says 5 units ranging from 25 tons to 50 tons will be installed in the older, un-air conditioned sections of the medium security jail. The city says they expect all 5 units will be on-line by the end of next week.
Many of the dorms in the jail have been without air conditioning for more than 50 years. In August of 2015 voters narrowly rejected a bond issue that would have funded permanent air conditioning in the jail.
The city says the money for installation of the portable units would come from the city’s emergency fund.