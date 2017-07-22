Excessive Heat Continues Thru Weekend

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the St. Louis area through 8pm Sunday.
The National Weather Service says heat index values could top 115 Saturday afternoon. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity can lead to an increased risk of heat related stress and illness. Make sure to take the necessary precautions.
You can get information about cooling centers and energy assistance by calling the United Way at 800-427-4626. From a land line you can simply call 211. You can also call Cool Down St Louis at 314-241-7668.