Ladder Rescue in North St. Louis

July 23, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: Garon Mosby, Highland, ladder rescue, St. Louis Fire Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis firefighters brought two adults down ladders and caught a Yorkie who jumped to escape their burning home, late Sunday morning.

Captain Garon Mosby says when firefighters got to the four-family flat in the 5100 block of Highland, there was heavy fire and smoke on the first floor, and two people apparently ready to jump from the second floor.

“Initial companies on the scene got ground ladders up to the window, and we rescued two adult occupants and a small dog. An aggressive interior attack knocked down the fire,” Mosby told KMOX News at the scene.

Mosby said the fire was likely caused by bad wiring to an air conditioner.

There were no injuries reported, but six residents displaced.

