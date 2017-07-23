Thousands Left Without Power After Overnight Storms

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Strong thunderstorms ripped off tree branches, toppled power lines, and caused some scary moments for a some occupants of an RV early Sunday in the St. Louis region.

Central County Fire reports the RV was blown on its side at 370 Lakeside Park, with three people inside it. They suffered minor injuries.

Ameren-Missouri Operations Vice President Kevin Anders tells KMOX they had about 50,000 power outages overnight, mainly in St. Charles County and north St. Louis County.

Anders says crews are being brought in from across Missouri to help, “As of 9:30 this morning we’ve gotten almost 10,000 of those 50,000 customers lights back on. We focused on hospitals and nursing homes early on to get those restored first.”

Anders says the hope is to have most of the remaining 40,000 back up and running by the end of the day, Sunday. The rest would be completed on Monday.

He says winds caused tree limbs to fall onto lines and some lines were blown down.

Anders says he feels for those storm victims left without air conditioning during one of the hottest stretches the area has seen in years, “Please make our customers aware they can find information on cooling centers by calling 2-1-1. And, definitely stay away from any downed power lines or tree brush that could have lines underneath.”

