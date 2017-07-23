Olympic Boxer Arthur Johnson is Back Fighting For St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – This week, Arthur Johnson will take amateur fighters from Flash Boxing Gym, in East St. Louis, to the Ringside National Championships – last year, they walked away with two champions. In his 16th year of coaching he is working to build the next generation of great St. Louis boxers.

In 1988 he was at the pinnacle of amateur boxing in the US. That year he represented Team USA Boxing at the Olympics, he won a gold medal in the Flyweight Division at the Goodwill Games in Moscow, in 1986, and he had won his 10th U.S. National Boxing Championship.

He would win two more national titles before turing pro, finishing with a career-amateur record of 170-25. Then as a pro he would win three World Titles, and finished his career in 2003 with a record of 22-6, with 14 KO.

Now, he’s a coach, a mentor and the founder of the Arthur Johnson Foundation. His goal is to help mold another Olympic boxer from around his hometown of East St. Louis, while giving back to the community that raised him.

