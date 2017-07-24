10-Year-Old Shot in Housing Complex

July 24, 2017 7:49 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A 10-year-old boy is dead after being shot last night in a housing complex.

Police don’t have many more details. They say it happened yesterday just before 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Kealty Lane. That’s in the Clinton-Peabody housing complex, which is south of downtown.

All we know is a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head. When police officers arrived, the boy was neither conscious nor breathing and was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate what happened, including the possibility the shooting was accidental.

No arrests have been made at this time.

