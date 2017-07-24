Airlines Fined for Violating Policies

July 24, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Airlines, fines, Policies, rules

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Three US airlines have agreed to each pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines to settle government claims they violated rules aimed at protecting consumers.

The Transportation Department detailed the violations and the fines levied against American Airlines, Delta, and Frontier in documents released late Friday.

The government found that American failed to make timely refunds to passengers, and Delta under-reported the number of mishandled baggage complaints it received from passengers.

Investigators determined that Frontier involuntarily bumped passengers from overbooked flights without first seeking volunteers or providing proper compensation.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen