Airlines Fined for Violating Policies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Three US airlines have agreed to each pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines to settle government claims they violated rules aimed at protecting consumers.
The Transportation Department detailed the violations and the fines levied against American Airlines, Delta, and Frontier in documents released late Friday.
The government found that American failed to make timely refunds to passengers, and Delta under-reported the number of mishandled baggage complaints it received from passengers.
Investigators determined that Frontier involuntarily bumped passengers from overbooked flights without first seeking volunteers or providing proper compensation.