Ameren Expects to Restore Power by Monday Night

July 24, 2017 7:07 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ameren Missouri expects to have power restored to all its customers by sometime Monday.

Kevin Anders is vice president of operations and technical services.

“The restoration process is moving forward, when the storm hit it was between about 3 o’clock and 4 o’clock in the morning, we had about 50 thousand customers whose lights were out,” he says.

There are still more than 5800 without power in the Metro-East and toward central Illinois, and under 7000 on the Missouri side.

Edwardsville, Alton, and Maryville were among the hardest-hit areas of Illinois, and St. Charles County and north St. Louis County in Missouri.

