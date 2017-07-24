Arch Tram Celebrates 50th Anniversary

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Today marks a special moment in Saint Louis. It’s the 50th anniversary of the opening of the North Tram ride, taking visitors to the top of the Gateway Arch.
According to the National Park Service, it takes the tram pods four minutes to reach the top.
During the summer, tickets are sold for as many as 80 trips per day, 40 riders per time. In the wintertime, they only do about 48 trips each day. But it beats the alternative to climb a leg of the 630 foot tall Arch, you’d need to hike up 1076 steps.