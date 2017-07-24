Bridal Shops Struggle with Alfred Angelo Bankruptcy

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The fallout from the sudden bankruptcy of wedding dress manufacturer Alfred Angelo continues. Last week, a bankruptcy trustee granted a motion aimed at helping fill customer orders for dresses.

“We have accepted calls from all over the country from stores as well as customers who are just desperately looking for specific merchandise,” says Arthur Ginsberg, owner of La Merite shop on north Lindbergh. He says he had to be upfront with his brides.

“We had to call every one of our customers who had ordered an Angelo dress that had not come in yet, as well as pre-started an order and let them be aware of the situation,” he says.

He says the customer could switch to a similar dress by another manufacturer, meaning he could keep the sale. To date surprisingly, he has lost only one customer, but he says what upsets him most is how Alfred Angelo’s actions have hurt the integrity of the entire industry.

