Florissant City Employee Accused of Taking Photos Up Skirts, Stealing Underwear

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOX) – A 59-year-old city of Florissant employee is facing burglary and invasion of privacy charges after he allegedly broke into women’s homes, took pictures up their skirts, and stole their undergarments, toiletries and feminine products.

Roland Pixley was a custodian for the city of Florissant.

A news release from the Florissant Police Department states that an investigation was immediately launched Friday by the department’s Bureau of Investigations after it was notified of suspicious activity. Upon determining his involvement, the city of Florissant fired Pixley on Friday.

The investigation found that since March 2016, Pixley has been taking photos under the skirts of female employees at city hall without their knowledge.

Pixley is also accused of breaking into multiple women’s homes between March 2016 and now, stealing undergarments and other items, including feminine products and toiletries.

He confessed, according to police, and several stolen items were recovered.

Pixley is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, and one count of invasion of privacy. He is in the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

The investigation so far has identified two victims.

The department is asking anyone with additional information on Pixley, or any additional victims, to contact its Bureau of Investigations at 314-831-7000.

