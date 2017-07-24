Gas Prices Increase Nationally This Week

July 24, 2017 9:46 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Gas prices went up in the St. Louis area over the last week, but only slightly.

Average retail gas prices increased 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of close to 1,000 outlets in St. Louis. The average price in the area – $2.17 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says everyone in the country is seeing a slight rise in gas prices. Jackson, Mississippi has the lowest average gas prices in the country right now – $1.97 per gallon.

