Local Business Offers Tips to Keep Your Computer Safe

O’FALLON, ILL. (KMOX) – It may sound like a health scare or a plot from a zombie movie, but Joe Catanzaro, owner of Solve Your System Computers in O’Fallon, Illinois is talking about computer viruses.

“Usually, everyone is infected,” he says.

He says many websites you go to, even familiar ones, have ads that contain viruses, and older computers may be more susceptible than newer ones. He says that depends on your operating system, like an older Windows Vista or Windows 8.

“Or if your system is just out of date. You could have the newest operating system like Windows 10, but if it’s out of date, doesn’t have the latest updates, then you’re going to have some loopholes or flaws in your system,” he says. If you get a Windows update notification, don’t ignore it. However, if you’re suspicious, call them or any computer repair tech.

There are a couple of things you can put in place to protect your system, like ad blockers.

“A lot of things are picked up just from the ads that are on websites, so you can go to a website you’ve been to a thousand times and maybe there’s an ad on there that comes through that hasn’t been on there before, and it could be injecting a virus into the web page,” he says.

He also suggests additional protection like malware bytes. He says they put additional protection on each computer they work on regardless of what a customer brings it in for.

