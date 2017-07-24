Man Killed in New Athens Fire

NEW ATHENS, ILL. (KMOX) – One person’s been killed in an overnight fire near the St. Clair County town of New Athens.
The victim is a 46-year-old man who, according to St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Captain Bruce Fleshren, initially escaped the fire but then went back into the garage and never came out. His name has not been released.
Three others, 47-year-old Robin Piffner, 17-year-old Madyson Adams, and a 69-year-old Ronald Schranz got out of the burning home in the 2500 block of Route 13. They were not hurt.