Man Killed in New Athens Fire

July 24, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: death, fire, New Athens, victim

NEW ATHENS, ILL. (KMOX) – One person’s been killed in an overnight fire near the St. Clair County town of New Athens.

The victim is a 46-year-old man who, according to St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Captain Bruce Fleshren, initially escaped the fire but then went back into the garage and never came out. His name has not been released.

Three others, 47-year-old Robin Piffner, 17-year-old Madyson Adams, and a 69-year-old Ronald Schranz got out of the burning home in the 2500 block of Route 13. They were not hurt.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen