McCaskill Pushes for Focus on Agro-Terrorism

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Senator Claire McCaskill wants Homeland Security to do more to discourage “agro-terrorism” like it does cyber-security attacks and other threats.
“We are very focused on airline travel and the security of our borders, also very essential, but there hasn’t, I don’t believe, been enough emphasis out on this potential vulnerability,” she says.
The Missouri Democrat recently co-sponsored a bi-partisan bill to give D-H-S more guidance in researching and stopping potential threats to the U-S food supply.
President Trump signed that bill into law.
Manhattan Kansas will become the epicenter of the nation’s fight against agro-terrorism.