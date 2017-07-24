McCaskill Pushes for Focus on Agro-Terrorism

July 24, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: agro-terrorism, Homeland Security, Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Senator Claire McCaskill wants Homeland Security to do more to discourage “agro-terrorism” like it does cyber-security attacks and other threats.

“We are very focused on airline travel and the security of our borders, also very essential, but there hasn’t, I don’t believe, been enough emphasis out on this potential vulnerability,” she says.

The Missouri Democrat recently co-sponsored a bi-partisan bill to give D-H-S more guidance in researching and stopping potential threats to the U-S food supply.

President Trump signed that bill into law.

Manhattan Kansas will become the epicenter of the nation’s fight against agro-terrorism.

