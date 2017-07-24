Police: Suspect Dead After I-55 Carjacking, Pursuit, Standoff

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – (UPDATED 12:58 p.m.) Both north- and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 remain shut down south of Festus following a police pursuit, reported shots fired at police, and a standoff that ended with the suspect dead.

Officers shot at after carjacking, police pursuit on I-55 in @jeffcosheriffco. Officers okay. Suspect deceased. News conf planned for 2pm. pic.twitter.com/ns8lZo6w0E — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) July 24, 2017

Southbound I-55 remains closed; northbound I-55 opened around 12:45 p.m.

NB I-55 is open as of 12:48 p.m. SB remains closed. https://t.co/4KxSuCCLEg — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) July 24, 2017

St. Louis County police released the following information on the incident:

Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department were dispatched to the area of southbound Interstate 270 and southbound Interstate 55 for a one-vehicle accident about 9 a.m. today.

A vehicle had run off the road, and people were attempting to help the driver, county police say in a news release.

The driver of the wrecked vehicle held a person at gunpoint with a shotgun and handgun, and demanded the man’s vehicle, according to police.

“The suspect possibly held that citizen, along with his family, at gunpoint while carjacking another citizen’s vehicle at gunpoint, and drove southbound on Interstate 55,” the news release says.

Officers located the carjacked vehicle on southbound I-55 and attempted to stop it. During a pursuit, Festus police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop the vehicle by using “stop sticks.” The stop sticks eventually worked, and the vehicle was disabled near mile-marker 171, according to police.

“Officers contacted the suspect from a distance and exchanged gunfire with the suspect,” the release states. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tactical Operations Unit and the Jefferson County SWAT team assisted with the situation.

Police say the “very active” investigation is still in its early stages, and the incident is under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

A 2 p.m. news conference on the incident is planned today at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

#BreakingNews Police are shutting down Highway 55 at Highway 61 as a result of a pursuit of a suspect with a weapon who has fired shots… — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) July 24, 2017

Highway 55 remains closed at Highway 61 south of Festus due to a police pursuit and shots reported fired… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/nKQA4b7cij — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) July 24, 2017

#BREAKING I-55 closed at Hwy 61. Suspect in chase reportedly firing shots at police. @kmoxnews — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) July 24, 2017

More than a dozen police vehicles were involved in the police pursuit/standoff, as seen on the Missouri Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

You can see all the police vehicles involved in this pursuit/shots fired stand off on Highway 55 at Highway 61… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/I31xE5d2f5 — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) July 24, 2017

Police are now occupying both sides of Hwy 55 between highways 67 and 61 as this standoff continues and the interstate remains closed… pic.twitter.com/EipyYCQHTV — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) July 24, 2017

Northbound I-55 drivers are being diverted off onto Highway 61. Southbound I-55 drivers should exit at Highway 67 northbound to Highway 61, KMOX’s traffic reporter Rodger Brand reports.

NB 55 drivers are being diverted off onto Hwy 61 due to the police standoff. SB 55 drivers should exit at 67 NB to 61… @kmoxnews — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) July 24, 2017

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook