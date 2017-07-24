Police Chief Denies Allegations Against Metro Police

July 24, 2017 9:01 AM
allegations, MetroLink, police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County police chief Jon Belmar is speaking out after allegations that his officers tried to hide the fact they weren’t doing what they were supposed to do to protect MetroLink riders.

He issued a statement saying his department, along with officers from the city of St. Louis and St. Clair County Illinois, are working “diligently” to ensure rider safety despite a lack of cooperation from Metro.

The Post-Dispatch ran a front-page, above-the-fold story claiming that county officers were loitering together instead of patrolling trains and platforms, and at one point covered a camera lens at the Hanley station to escape detection.

Chief Belmar called the photos in the story “carefully selected images” over a two year period, adding they were from an “improperly-placed camera” in a private room where officers change clothes.

