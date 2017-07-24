Police: Man Killed in Shootout Had Threatened to Kill Relative, Co-Workers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – A St. Louis County carjacking suspect is dead following a shootout with police in Jefferson County.

The shooting and investigation shut down both directions of Interstate 55 for several hours. Southbound I-55 remains closed during afternoon rush hour.

Plan Ahead! SB55 still closed at MM 171 for police incident. This will likely last into rush hour. Traffic detoured off at Rte 67 (exit 174) pic.twitter.com/tFhawk1REI — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) July 24, 2017

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says it began when the suspect, identified as Jerrod Kershaw, 31, was reported to be driving aggressively on Interstate 270 at I-55. After an accident, he was approached on the side of the road by motorists trying to help.

“At that time, the suspect, who was armed and wearing some type of bullet-proof vest or flack jacket, attempted to kidnap [the] victims, good samaritans,” Marshak says.

The sheriff says Kershaw couldn’t steal their vehicle because it was a stick-shift. He then carjacked another vehicle and drove off.

Moments later, the sheriff says Kershaw’s mother called police to say her son was on his way to kill a family member and himself in De Soto. Pacific police also say Kershaw made homicidal threats at his place of business.

Jefferson County, state, and Festus police used spike strips to stop the vehicle at I-55 and Highway 61.

Officers shot at after carjacking, police pursuit on I-55 in @jeffcosheriffco. Officers okay. Suspect deceased. News conf planned for 2pm. pic.twitter.com/ns8lZo6w0E — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) July 24, 2017

The sheriff says Kershaw then got out of the vehicle, and shot at several police officers.

“Officers in self-defense returned fire, incapacitating the subject, who has been determined to be deceased,” he says.

While southbound I-55 is closed, drivers should exit at Highway 67 northbound to Highway 61, KMOX’s traffic reporter Rodger Brand reports.

