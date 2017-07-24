926-Pound Shark Sets New State Fishing Record

Associated Press July 24, 2017 1:01 PM
Filed Under: Brielle, catch, Crew, fishing boat, Husdon Canyon, Mako shark, New Jersey, record, reel, Saturday, shark
Hoffman's Marina, Facebook

BRIELLE, N.J. (AP) – A fishing crew in New Jersey has reeled in a 926-pound Mako shark, and environmental officials say it’s the biggest shark catch in the state’s history.

The boat’s crew was fishing about 100 miles off the state coast in an area known as Hudson Canyon on Saturday. The shark was weighed and displayed in Brielle, New Jersey later that day.

screen shot 2017 07 24 at 12 59 04 pm 926 Pound Shark Sets New State Fishing Record

Hoffman’s Marina, Facebook


Kevin Gerrity, captain of the boat, says they didn’t think they could manage to catch the shark. It took over two hours to pull it aboard.

The New Jersey Division Fish and Wildlife says the previous record weight for a shark caught was an 880-pound tiger shark caught off Cape May in 1988.

The Hudson Canyon is populated by a number of large fish, and has produced multiple record setting fish catches.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen