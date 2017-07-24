Cardinals Hope Carson Kelly Brought The Win Streak With Him

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In 18 of the last 21 games that Carson Kelly was with the Memphis Redbirds, they’ve won. The St. Louis Cardinals hope that winning follows him as the team’s No. 2 overall prospect is back in St. Louis for a series with the Colorado Rockies.
Kelly was last in the big leagues in the final weeks of the 2016 season. He was promoted on Friday, to start in place of Yadier Molina, who had some “right ankle discomfort.” He was one for six, with a two-RBI double in Friday’s win over the NL Central first place, Chicago Cubs.
St. Louis will host the Rockies for three games (Monday 7:08, Tuesday 7:15 and Wednesday 7:15), then will stay home for a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.