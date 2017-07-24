This is How Upset The Internet is After Phelps Didn’t Race a Real Shark

July 24, 2017 8:23 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – Michael Phelps has finally met his match in the water: a “great white shark.”

The Olympic champion swimmer was bested Sunday night in the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week special “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.”

But Phelps didn’t swim with a real shark. He competed in the ocean against a computer-simulated fish based on data on the swimming speed of sharks.

Phelps was outfitted with a wetsuit and a monofin to mimic a shark’s powerful tail. He finished the 100 meter race in 38 seconds, two seconds slower than the simulated shark.

Phelps tweeted Sunday that he’d like a rematch, but in warmer water.

Sorry Meg, apparently we are all crazy.

But she is far from the only twitter user to feel robbed of the highly anticipated race.

Just to remind you, this is how the race was hyped:

So these reactions make a lot more sense

