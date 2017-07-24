This is How Upset The Internet is After Phelps Didn’t Race a Real Shark

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – Michael Phelps has finally met his match in the water: a “great white shark.”

The Olympic champion swimmer was bested Sunday night in the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week special “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.”

But Phelps didn’t swim with a real shark. He competed in the ocean against a computer-simulated fish based on data on the swimming speed of sharks.

Phelps was outfitted with a wetsuit and a monofin to mimic a shark’s powerful tail. He finished the 100 meter race in 38 seconds, two seconds slower than the simulated shark.

Phelps tweeted Sunday that he’d like a rematch, but in warmer water.

Sorry Meg, apparently we are all crazy.

Call me crazy but I thought they were gonna put Phelps up against a real shark not a simulation. I feel robbed. #SharkWeek #PhelpsVsShark pic.twitter.com/XgdEphkl6m — Meg Conley (@MegDownSouth) July 24, 2017

But she is far from the only twitter user to feel robbed of the highly anticipated race.

Michael Phelps not PHYSICALLY racing a shark but still having a tv special is equal to having a meeting when it coulda been an email — MacKenzie Huneke (@Huenke) July 24, 2017

Me pretending to be ok with Michael Phelps not racing a real shark pic.twitter.com/QnCF98NfBB — Gabi Palamone (@Yo_Gabi_Gabi__) July 24, 2017

Just to remind you, this is how the race was hyped:





So these reactions make a lot more sense

I know it's stupid to think michael phelps was actually going to be racing against a real shark but I'm stupid and upset — Nicole (@nicoleee_adams) July 24, 2017

Michael Phelps reasonably does not race a real shark. Me:#SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/wdAbaRmNLQ — Jen Alger (@ThatAlgerKid) July 24, 2017

